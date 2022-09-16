Chargers vs. Chiefs highlights Week 2
Watch all of the highlights from the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Former Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright didn't hold back on the 49ers' decision to change quarterbacks this offseason.
Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience is about to change. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – begins streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Chargers-Chiefs tilt in Kansas City and will continue to for the next 15 weeks.
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
The All-Pro safety picked up the 260-pound Kelce and dropped him.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
#Chiefs rookie CB Jaylen Watson recorded a game-changing 99-yard interception returned for a touchdown against the #Chargers.
Patrick Mahomes with just another brilliant touchdown pass for the Chiefs
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin just gave the highest praise to a Patriots player.
Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's interception luck leader after three picks were overruled for various reasons against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Buccaneers loaded up the receiver position this year in the event that, like last year, their receivers get injured. Through only one regular-season game, five Buccaneers receivers are injured in advance of a game against the Saints in New Orleans. Three didn’t practice at all: Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring), and Julio Jones [more]
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
The first "Thursday Night Football" regular-season game on Amazon Prime Video didn’t disappoint, with the Chiefs rallying past the visiting Chargers.
Jaylen Watson made a name for himself on Thursday night.
Week 2 kicks off with the Chiefs facing the Chargers, and here is who the pundits see winning.
Through the quarterback’s prism, the chance for the Ravens to lock in five years of elite play should have been viewed as a blessing, not a burden
Here’s Blair Kerkhoff’s report card for the Chiefs’ performance in Thursday night’s homer opener against the L.A. Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Steve Young knows better than most about what is asked of a quarterback expected to lead the 49ers' franchise to glory.