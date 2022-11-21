Chargers vs. Chiefs first-half highlights

The Chargers lead the Chiefs at the half, 20-13.

Here are all of Los Angeles’ notable highlights from the first two quarters.

After holding Kansas City to a field goal on their first drive, the Chargers responded with a touchdown. Justin Herbert found Joshua Palmer wide open down the field.

The pass gave L.A. a 7-3 lead.

On the Chargers’ second drive, they faced a 3rd-and-2 from their own 33 after two straight Austin Ekeler runs.

Herbert found one of his returning weapons, delivering a strike to Mike Williams. Williams tapped his toes in bounds and converted for the first down before limping off the field due to a complication to his preexisting ankle injury.

After trading field goals and allowing a Chiefs touchdown, the Chargers were down 13-10 in the second quarter.

A thirteen-play, 70-yard drive that ended with six straight runs fixed that.

Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Isaiah Spiller, and Zander Horvath all logged carries to get Los Angeles the last 26 yards on their way to the end zone, with Ekeler punching it in from one yard out to regain the lead.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire