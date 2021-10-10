Chargers vs. Browns Highlights: TE Donald Parham finds end zone for first score
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tight end Donald Parham Jr. got the Chargers on the board with a 22-yard screen touchdown.
Quarterback Justin Herbert hit Parham with Keenan Allen and Stephen Anderson blocking.
The scoring play comes from 10 plays and 85 yards at the 4:55 mark of the first quarter.
Check out the Bolts first touchdown of the afternoon:
catch + run, chicken parm!!! @Jiggydd_89 | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/MmnSs7KJDY
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 10, 2021
After a passing touchdown from Baker Mayfield, Los Angeles currently trails, 10-7.