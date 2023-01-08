Chargers vs. Broncos first half highlights

The Chargers and Broncos are tied up at halftime, 17-17.

To get caught up with all the action, here are Los Angeles’ notable plays from the first half.

The Chargers moved the ball downfield with ease, finishing their opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen.

It was Allen’s third touchdown of the season after he got the drive going with a 30-yard reception on 3rd and 8.

Don’t forget about Gerald Everett, folks.

While the tight end’s role has diminished a bit with the returns of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Everett logged his fourth touchdown of the season with a two-yard drag route reception to put the Chargers up 14-7.

That equals a career-high, matching his 2021 campaign in Seattle with Russell Wilson and Geno Smith as his quarterbacks.

