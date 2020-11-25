Chargers vs. Bills: Wednesday injury report
Here are the first full injury reports for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills from Wednesday ahead of their Week 12 meeting at Bills Stadium:
Los Angeles Chargers (3-7)
Did not practice
DE Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder)
CB Casey Hayward (groin)
DE Melvin Ingram III (knee)
Limited
RB Kalen Ballage (ankle/ calf)
Full practice
OL Bryan Bulaga (knee)
Notes:
Haywayd, the Bolts’ starting cornerback, was injured in Week 11 vs. the Jets. … Eleker is designated to return but remains on the Chargers’ IR, he practiced for the first time since he was injured in Week 4.
Buffalo Bills (7-3)
Did not practice
WR John Brown (ankle)
Limited
OL Cody Ford (ankle)
QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)
DE Jerry Hughes (back)
Full practice
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion)
RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
TE Dawson Knox (hamstring)
Notes:
Epenesa was limited during Tuesday’s practice. … Brown suffered his injury the game before the bye week vs. Cardinals. … Ford did not play in Week 10. … Hughes’ back injury was not related to a veteran rest day.
