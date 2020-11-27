Chargers vs. Bills: NFL experts make Week 12 predictions

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 of the 2020 regular season. The over/under is set at 52.5 points, per BetMGM.

That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 52.5 points.

Our official score prediction for the game is a 31-27 win for the Bills, with a combined total of 58 points. So if we were putting money behind our prediction, we’d bet the over.

As for game picks, the majority of analysts are rolling with the Bills.

Expert

Pick

Nate Davis (USA Today)

Bills

Mike Jones (USA Today)

Bills

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Bills

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Bills

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Bills

Jared Dubin (CBS Sports)

Bills

Frank Schwab (Yahoo Sports)

Chargers

Bleacher Report

Bills

Sunday’s game will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.

