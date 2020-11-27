Chargers vs. Bills: Final Friday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Here are the final injury reports for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills from Wednesday ahead of their Week 12 meeting at Bills Stadium:

Los Angeles Chargers (3-7)

Out

  • CB Casey Hayward (groin)

  • DE Melvin Ingram (knee)

  • DE Uchenna Nwosu (chest/ shoulder)

Doubtful

  • N/A

Questionable

  • RB Kalen Ballage (ankle/ calf)

Will play

  • RT Bryan Bulaga (knee)

Notes:

Hayward and Ingram are starters on the Chargers defense. … Ballage was filling in for injured RB Austin Ekeler, who is still on the Chargers injured reserve.

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Out

  • WR John Brown (ankle)

  • OL Cody Ford (ankle/ knee)

Doubtful

  • N/A

Questionable

  • N/A

Will play

  • DE AJ Epenesa (concussion)

  • DE Jerry Hughes (back)

  • RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)

  • TE Dawson Knox (hamstring)

Notes:

Ford’s season is done, per Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott.

Related

Josh Allen No. 2 on list of players 'most likely' to make first Pro Bowl

NFL Wire: Bills should be 'thankful' for Josh Allen this season

Chargers vs. Bills: Wednesday injury report

Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 12

Latest Stories