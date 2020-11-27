Chargers vs. Bills: Final Friday injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills from Wednesday ahead of their Week 12 meeting at Bills Stadium:
Los Angeles Chargers (3-7)
Out
CB Casey Hayward (groin)
DE Melvin Ingram (knee)
DE Uchenna Nwosu (chest/ shoulder)
Doubtful
N/A
Questionable
RB Kalen Ballage (ankle/ calf)
Will play
RT Bryan Bulaga (knee)
Notes:
Hayward and Ingram are starters on the Chargers defense. … Ballage was filling in for injured RB Austin Ekeler, who is still on the Chargers injured reserve.
Buffalo Bills (7-3)
Out
WR John Brown (ankle)
OL Cody Ford (ankle/ knee)
Doubtful
N/A
Questionable
N/A
Will play
DE AJ Epenesa (concussion)
DE Jerry Hughes (back)
RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
TE Dawson Knox (hamstring)
Notes:
Ford’s season is done, per Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott.
