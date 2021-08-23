Chargers vs. 49ers: Takeaways from first half of preseason, Week 2

The Chargers currently lead the 49ers in the second preseason exhibition by the score of 10-8.

Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:

Uneven performance for Easton Stick

Stick has the chance to show that he’s worth sticking around, but hasn’t done much. The majority of Stick’s completions were check downs to running backs Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III. Stick looked to connect with tight end Stephen Anderson a few times but the two have only linked up once. These games are vital for the evaluation of the team’s wide receivers, but there was not much to go off of aside from a 39-yard completion to wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

Right place at the right time

The Chargers posted two interceptions and while they’ve been solely off of dropped passes by the wide receivers, it speaks to head coach Brandon Staley’s ability to put his defenders in a consistently optimal position to make plays on the football.

Signing Kyler Fackrell was a great move

Up to this point, there might not be another defender that’s been as consistent as Fackrell. Looking to solidify a role this season, Fackrell has looked the team’s second-best edge defender to Joey Bosa, with his ability to generate pressure on quarterbacks and set the edge in the run game. He has three quarterback hits and a sack.

Trey Pipkins has struggled

With the opportunity to prove himself as a reliable swing tackle, Pipkins has been unable to step up to the plate. He gave up a sack last weekend and allowed another one today to 49ers EDGE Jordan Willis. In addition, Pipkins was penalized for holding Willis.

K.J. Hill has not moved the needle as a return specialist

Finding a reliable return man is at the top of Los Angeles’ priority list, and Hill has not done anything to make his case. Starting the game as the first kick and punt returner, Hill only managed to pick up 18 yards on his kick return and three yards on his punt return.

Lots of beef in the backfield

We knew that Staley’s system would benefit a lot of players by allowing for more one-on-one matchups, but the interior part of the defensive line in particular has taken advantage of it. Cortez Broughton, Christian Covington, Breiden Fehoko and Joe Gaziano have all brought the juice in the pass rush department.