Chargers vs. 49ers preseason Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Chargers close out the preseason on Friday night.

Today, they kick it off in a bout against the 49ers.

Here is everything you need to know so you can tune in:

Game Information

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Friday, Aug. 25 — 7:00 p.m. PT

Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA

Television

The game will be televised on NFL Network and on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles. Matt Smith and Daniel Jeremiah will have the call.

Radio

ALT FM-98.7 (English broadcast)

FM 105.5/94.3 (Spanish broadcast)

Streaming

FuboTV (try it for free).

