Chargers vs. 49ers highlights Week 10
Watch highlights from the Week 10 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers.
WATCH: Talanoa Hufanga seals the #49ers victory over the Chargers with an interception.
With Donte Jackson on the shelf for the remainder of the 2022 season, the Panthers may have a huge opportunity ahead for Keith Taylor Jr.
Streaks are meant to be broken, and the Packers snapped an impressively long streak for the Cowboys on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares what he thinks we should believe from Week 10's Sunday action, and what we should ignore.
The Raiders are reeling at 2-7.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
Dallas led 28-14 before Aaron Rodgers and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson hooked up twice to tie the game and Green Bay came up with a huge fourth-down stop in overtime.
The Dolphins made the right hire at head coach this past offseason.
The New York Giants benched wide receiver Kenny Golladay in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans.
The Bills have a Josh Allen problem and dropped to third place after a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.
Bill Cowher blasted the Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach
With their third straight loss, the Raiders look like a rudderless ship and the locker room is in disarray.
The Indianapolis Colts meet the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams struggle, and the Colts have an interim coach who came from ESPN.
Justin Jefferson's catch of the year. Josh Allen's end zone fumble. This game was wild.
Breaking down the Packers' 31-28 win over the Cowboys: What went right, what went wrong and what it means.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from San Francisco's Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Justin Herbert.
Kadarius Toney was the fifth read for Patrick Mahomes on what would become Toney’s first NFL touchdown on Sunday, a fitting parallel for a player who had become an afterthought before resetting with the Chiefs.
Two weeks ago, as Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett faced potential replacement during his first year on the job if his team had lost to the Jaguars in London, a fairly well-connected league insider asked why Hackett is getting so much criticism, while Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gets a pass? The easy answer at the time [more]