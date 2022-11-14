Chargers vs. 49ers first-half highlights

Gavino Borquez and Alex Katson
The Chargers lead the 49ers at the half, 16-10.

Here are all of Los Angeles’ notable highlights from the first two quarters.

The Bolts struck blood first when Justin Herbert hit a wide-open DeAndre Carter in the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown.

On the 49ers’ second offensive possession, Jimmy Garoppolo found Brandon Aiyuk for a 19-yard gain on the first play, but Derwin James was there to knock the ball loose with his helmet. Asante Samuel Jr. recovered.

Early in the second quarter, Nick Niemann blocked Mitch Wishnowsky’s punt.

Herbert almost had his second touchdown of the night, as he had a wide-open Tre’ McKitty up the seam but he dropped it.

On the following play, Herbert did what he does best by evading pressure and delivering a dime to Carter, which whistled past Talanoa Hufanga.

Right before the half ended, Herbert took a massive helmet-to-helmet hit by Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw was ejected. Herbert came off the field to be evaluated for a concussion.

 

