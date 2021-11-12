Will the Chargers-Vikings matchup be on in your area?

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) are set to get Week 10 underway against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5).

Those in the periwinkle area on the TV map will get the game on FOX, courtesy of 506 Sports.

If you’re in the red area, you will get the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys. Those in the green area will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Washington Football Team.

If you’re in the orange area, you will watch the Carolina Panthers face the Arizona Cardinals. Those in the yellow will get the bout between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will have the call.

Los Angeles is currently a 3.5-point favorite over Minnesota. Sunday’s matchup will begin at 2:05 pm PT.