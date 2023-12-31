Chargers veteran Khalil Mack reaches 100-sack milestone

The Chargers are primarily playing for pride, but Khalil Mack has been playing for career milestones.

On Sunday, he hit a major one. After a holding penalty put the Broncos in a 3rd and 20 situation, Jarrett Stidham dropped back to scan the field. Mack bull rushed guard Ben Powers, driving the Bronco into Stidham, who fell to the turf. Despite Mack not directly touching Stidham, the sack was credited to him as the closest player to the quarterback.

Mack becomes the 43rd player in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks.

