Chargers’ updated 53-man roster

The Chargers released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Not even 24 hours passed and Los Angeles began tinkering with the roster, claiming two players on the waiver, thus releasing a pair in correspondence.

With that being said, here’s an updated look at the Bolts’ 53-man roster:

Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel, Easton Stick

Running backs (4): Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III

Fullbacks (1): Gabe Nabers

Wide receivers (5): Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Josh Palmer, K.J. Hill

Tight ends (4): Jared Cook, Donald Parham, Tre’ McKitty, Stephen Anderson

Offensive linemen (9): Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Bryan Bulaga, Trey Pipkins, Brenden Jaimes, Storm Norton, Scott Quessenberry

Defense

Defensive linemen (5): Linval Joseph, Justin Jones, Jerry Tillery, Christian Covington, Eric Banks*

Edge defender (4): Joey Bosa, Uchenna Nwosu, Kyler Fackrell, Chris Rumph II

Linebackers (5): Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Kyzir White, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga

Defensive backs (10): Michael Davis, Asante Samuel, Jr., Chris Harris, Jr., Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall, Derwin James, Nasir Adderley, Alohi Gilman, Mark Webb, Trey Marshall*

Specialists (3): Tristan Vizcaino, Ty Long, Matt Overton

*** New addition