Which Chargers UDFA is most likely to make the 53-man roster?

The Chargers signed 20 free agents after the draft, one of which was Florida State safety Akeem Dent.

Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler listed every team’s undrafted free agent most likely to make the 53-man roster, and he believes Dent has the best chance.

Here is what Fowler had to say:

The Los Angeles Chargers have always prioritized versatility. Florida State safety Akeem Dent fits that script to a T. Dent has experience playing at all three levels with varying assignments, and he operates with the physicality and playmaking ability that defensive coordinators covet. Dent amassed 16 pass breakups during his five-year tenure at Florida State, and he recorded more than 300 snaps in the box, at nickel, outside corner and free safety. That type of versatility often paves the way not only for an NFL roster spot, but actual snaps.

The Chargers addressed multiple positions in free agency and the draft with the exception of the safety group. They did re-sign Alohi Gilman to a two-year deal, but the depth is lacking.

Dent is an experienced player, having appeared in 54 games (40 starts). He is versatile, as he has seen playing time at cornerback, safety and nickel. His explosiveness and physicality would serve well on special teams, too.

Across four seasons, Dent totaled 187 tackles, 16 passes defended, five tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire