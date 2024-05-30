Chargers’ Tuli Tuipulotu speaks on what he’s worked on in offseason

Not many 21-year-olds come into the NFL and play of the caliber that edge defender Tuli Tuipulotu did in his rookie season.

Tuipulotu, the former second-round pick, finished with the second-most quarterback pressures among rookies (51) and an 88.4 run defense grade that only trailed greats Maxx Crosby, DeMarcus Lawrence and Khalil Mack.

Despite such a fantastic first year, Tuipulotu felt he left some to be desired and has been working hard to hone in on his craft.

“I would just say my get off and my pass rush,” Tuipulotu said about what he worked on. “I think a lot of people thought I had a good impact in the pass rush game, but I felt like I left so much stuff on the field. I had a lot of opportunities to make more plays and didn’t take advantage of it.

“So going into the offseason, I needed to work on my get off, getting to the point and my pass rush hand moves,” Tuipulotu added. “All that stuff.”

Tuipulotu rejoins his fellow teammates Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, who were brought back. He expressed his excitement when he found out that they were returning. Tuipulotu will have another veteran in the positional room with Bud Dupree.

With all of the hard work that Tuipulotu has been putting in, there is only one thing on his mind as he heads into his sophomore season.

“We just want to win,” Tuipulotu said.

