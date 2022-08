Chargers trim roster to 80 players

The Chargers had to get the roster to 80 players by 1 pm PT on Tuesday.

The team announced the players released are:

Guard Cameron Hunt

Kicker James McCourt

Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell

Linebacker Damon Lloyd

Edge defender Ty Shelby

Campbell, Lloyd, and Shelby were waived with injury designations, which means they will revert to Reserve/Injured if they go unclaimed on waivers.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire