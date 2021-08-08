Chargers training camp live updates: Fan Fest
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chargers continued training camp on Sunday, with practice being Fan Fest at SoFi Stadium in Costa Mesa, CA.
Today, I will have coverage of training camp with live updates from practice below, courtesy of media members in attendance along with fan posts.
Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen #Chargers pic.twitter.com/uXiMc458dr
— Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 8, 2021
#Chargers coming into SoFi Stadium with fans for the first time. Practice begins white is the defense and light blue is the offense. pic.twitter.com/v0mIfJCM4V
— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) August 8, 2021
yesssss bolt fam 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wRx6sXaLMJ
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 8, 2021
97 warming up #Chargers pic.twitter.com/IEhpwWr7O9
— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 8, 2021
Confirmed: D in all white. That’s Derwin James. pic.twitter.com/whVCxFLP6s
— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 8, 2021
Hey pic.twitter.com/legtH1dpbQ
— Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) August 8, 2021