Chargers training camp live updates: Fan Fest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chargers continued training camp on Sunday, with practice being Fan Fest at SoFi Stadium in Costa Mesa, CA.

Today, I will have coverage of training camp with live updates from practice below, courtesy of media members in attendance along with fan posts.

Recommended Stories