Chargers training camp: Derwin James back ‘healthier than ever’

After missing the entire 2020 season, Chargers safety Derwin James is back and hitting the ground running.

“I feel healthy, healthier than I have ever felt the past three to four years,” James said. “I’m ready to put the energy behind me and just play football.”

At practices James has been the primary play-caller on the defensive side of the ball, which is the role he will have during the regular season.

As expected, he has been wearing multiple hats, moving all across the defensive formation in Brandon Staley’s diverse defense.

“You’re going to see me everywhere,” James said.

It wasn’t long until James quickly established himself as one of the league’s best safeties. Unfortunately, injuries kept him from demonstrating dominance, playing in just 21 games while missing 27 since 2018.

When the former All-Pro safety is on the field, there’s no denying the team’s chances of success go up. The hope for this season is that James can stay on the field for the full 17-game slate and provide that big spark in 2021.

“This team is a lot different with him on the field,” Staley said about James.