Chargers trading for Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers are close to completing a trade with the Chicago Bears for Pro Bowl edge rusher Khalil Mack, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mack, a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, will join forces with Joey Bosa to give the Chargers an elite duo of pass-rushers in the quarterback-heavy AFC West.

Per Rapoport, the cost to get Mack is a second-round pick in the 2022 draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Mack has 76.5 career sacks in eight NFL seasons. He had six sacks in seven games with the Bears last season.

