Chargers trade former All-Pro Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans

Chargers defensive back Desmond King II returns a punt during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 25. He was traded to the Tennessee Titans on Monday. (John Cordes / Associated Press)

The Chargers dealt defensive back Desmond King to Tennessee on Monday, one day before the NFL trade deadline.

King was an All-Pro in 2018, when he made a mark defending the slot and as a punt returner.

But he fell out of favor last season and struggled to reestablish himself this year for a team that has played inconsistently on defense.

The Chargers reportedly received a sixth-round pick from the Titans.

King did not play Sunday in Denver because of reasons unrelated to any injury. The Chargers ruled him out Saturday.

Asked about King’s situation following a 31-30 loss to the Broncos, coach Anthony Lynn called the move a team decision.

King also was ruled out of the Chargers’ Week 15 game last year for non-injury reasons.

The 25-year-old was a fifth-round pick out of Iowa in 2017. King appeared in 53 games with 23 starts for the Chargers.

