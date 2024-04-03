Chargers trade back with Vikings in Field Yates’ latest 2-round mock draft

The Chargers may trade back to receive more draft capital to retool their roster. That’s the case in ESPN’s Field Yates’ latest mock draft, as he sees Los Angeles trading with the Vikings, who come up to No. 5 to get their quarterback of the future in J.J. McCarthy.

As for the Bolts, they acquire the 11th and 23rd selections from Minnesota. With their first pick, they select Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham.

Following the projected move down, the Chargers can now get to work building this roster how new coach Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz envision it — which I expect will be through the trenches. Though the Chargers have Trey Pipkins III under contract for another two seasons, Latham would represent a short- and long-term upgrade. And he has the positional versatility to play guard if Los Angeles wanted to keep Pipkins on the field. Latham’s overwhelming strength is a perfect fit for a team that will want to wear opponents out with its physicality.

The Chargers want to run the ball more efficiently, which Latham could aid in that department.

Hulking at 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds, Latham is a force in pass protection and the run game with a great combination of size, strength, physicality and agility, projecting as a starter from Day 1.

Latham would likely replace Trey Pipkins at right tackle, but he possesses the versatility to play guard.

Later in the first round, Los Angeles takes Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

There is a plausible scenario in which the Chargers stand pat at No. 5 and take the best wide receiver available. After releasing Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen, they have to reshape their wide receiver room. But here Los Angeles can stockpile picks and still take advantage of a deep receiver class, landing a buttery smooth route runner in Mitchell. He has excellent size, great speed and reliable hands, with just one drop in his lone season at Texas (he transferred from Georgia). He also averaged 15.4 yards per catch last season and would be a good fit with quarterback Justin Herbert.

After the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the wide receiver room is rather thin, so it’s imperative that they address that early on.

With a 4.34 40-yard dash, Mitchell is a speedy wideout with great size and ball skills. He could step in and immediately be a threat at all three levels of the field.

In the second round, the Bolts select West Virginia center Zach Frazier.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that Jim Harbaugh wants to build up his offensive line aggressively this offseason. Frazier is super tough and exactly the type of guy Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz would covet. He did not allow any sacks over 328 pass-block plays in 2023.

The Chargers signed Bradley Bozeman, but they won’t shy away from selecting the long-term fix at the position, especially since Jim Harbaugh wants to build through the trenches.

One of the top centers in this year’s class, Frazier is a pro-ready player with the athletic ability, anchor strength, highly impressive awareness and toughness. He started 47 games for the Mountaineers, so he possesses plenty of experience playing the position.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire