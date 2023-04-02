Chargers trade back, stack deck on both sides in 4-round mock draft

The Chargers are currently slated to pick No. 21 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, which is just over three weeks away, at least for now.

In a recent media availability, general manager Tom Telesco hinted at the possibility of a trade back.

“Certainly, when you’re in that late first, there’s probably a little bit more of a thought,” said Telesco. “Essentially, at that point, you’re taking a player that at least you have graded as a second-round player.

That’s all really subjective. But if you can trade back a little bit and pick up a pick and still get maybe even the same player or close to the same player, then it’s a pretty good deal to do.”

If they were to trade back, this would mark the first time that Telesco has done it in his tenure as Los Angeles’ GM.

So what if Telesco pulls the trigger? I did a mock draft that saw the Chargers trade the 21st pick for the Bengals’ 28th and 60th selections.

Let’s dive into the haul.

Round 1, No. 28, DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers need more players behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack that can get after the quarterback. Additionally, even though they re-signed Morgan Fox, they still need more pass-rush juice from the interior. Adebawore, a riser during the pre-draft process after a great showing at the Senior Bowl and an eye-popping testing portion at the combine, could garner some real interest.

At 6-foot-2 and 282 pounds, Adebawore is an athletic penetrator with a great first step who knows how to set up and counter blockers and uses his long levers to win at the point of attack. He has an incredible motor, plays the run down the line and is always around the football. Furthermore, Adebawore is versatile, having played three, 4i and five-technique and edge defender.

Adebawore led the Wildcats in 2022 with five sacks while also recording 38 total tackles, nine for loss and two forced fumbles in 12 games.

Round 2, No. 54, TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers return all of their tight ends from last season. But they still need a bonafide No. 1 option for the foreseeable future, especially in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s system, which will incorporate a heavy dose of 12 personnel.

Musgrave missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, but in the two-game stretch when he was on the field, though, he caught 11 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. Then, Musgrave returned and raised eyebrows at the Senior Bowl and combine.

While his blocking is a work in progress, Musgrave has the hands and overall receiving ability to be a mismatch in the passing game from Day 1. At 6-foot-6 and 253 pounds, Musgrave is well built, long, and has the athleticism and speed to separate consistently.

Round 2, No. 60, CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

I don’t expect J.C. Jackson to be ready to go at the start of the 2023 season as he will still be recovering from the knee injury he sustained in Week 7. Therefore, the Chargers could be in the market for more reinforcements at cornerback. And Brents fits the mold that Staley likes.

Brents stands tall at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds, with 34-inch arms. On the field, he has great coverage skills, with the length to apply pressure, foot speed and fluidity, spatial awareness, and transition skills to stay on the hip of receivers. Furthermore, he is solid in run support.

Brents finished his collegiate career with 94 tackles, five interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Round 3, No. 85, WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

The Chargers need speed at the wide receiver. Additionally, they need a return specialist after Deandre Carter signed with the Raiders. Mims can fulfill both.

Mims is a speedy receiver with great separation skills and run-after-catch ability with good quickness and vision. And while undersized at 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds, Mims plays big in contested situations and shows great effort as a blocker.

Mims finished his three-year college career with 2,398 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 123 receptions. He ranks in the top 15 in program history for receiving yards (eighth), receiving touchdowns (10th) and receptions (15th).

Round 4, No. 125, OL Juice Scruggs, Penn State

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have their starting offensive line with Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Corey Linsley, Jamaree Salyer and Trey Pipkins. However, for a unit that has been injury-riddled in previous seasons, it needs more depth. In addition, Linsley is not getting any younger so this could be a pick to succeed him eventually.

Scruggs was a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions with experience playing both center and guard. He went on to play at the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl, where he shined throughout the week. At 6-foot-3 and 301 pounds, Scruggs is a smart player with good power and technique in pass protection, and he dominates in the run game.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire