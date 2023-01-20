Chargers’ top defensive performers in 2022, per PFF

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into next season with some serious work to do on both sides of the ball to secure their first playoff win in what feels like an eternity. The prospect of a playoff win, let alone a Super Bowl run, seems unattainable, even though the team has made great strides with quarterback Justin Herbert under center.

On defense, the Chargers made a name for themselves this season as a gritty squad that could get after the quarterback and force turnovers with regularity. If they intend to improve noticeably in 2023, though, they’ll need every available player to step their game up and play with the same intensity as these 10 top performers as graded by Pro Football Focus:

10. Cornerback Bryce Callahan

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

61.9

9. Safety Nasir Adderley

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

62.4

8. DL Morgan Fox

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

63.6

7. Linebacker Drue Tranquill

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

66.3

6. Edge rusher Kyle Van Noy

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

67.7

5. Edge rusher Khalil Mack

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

71.9

4. Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

72.6

3. Cornerback Michael Davis

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

73.8

2. Safety Derwin James

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

75.9

1. Edge rusher Joey Bosa

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

76.0

