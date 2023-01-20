Chargers’ top defensive performers in 2022, per PFF
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into next season with some serious work to do on both sides of the ball to secure their first playoff win in what feels like an eternity. The prospect of a playoff win, let alone a Super Bowl run, seems unattainable, even though the team has made great strides with quarterback Justin Herbert under center.
On defense, the Chargers made a name for themselves this season as a gritty squad that could get after the quarterback and force turnovers with regularity. If they intend to improve noticeably in 2023, though, they’ll need every available player to step their game up and play with the same intensity as these 10 top performers as graded by Pro Football Focus:
10. Cornerback Bryce Callahan
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
61.9
9. Safety Nasir Adderley
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
62.4
8. DL Morgan Fox
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
63.6
7. Linebacker Drue Tranquill
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
66.3
6. Edge rusher Kyle Van Noy
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
67.7
5. Edge rusher Khalil Mack
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
71.9
4. Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
72.6
3. Cornerback Michael Davis
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
73.8
2. Safety Derwin James
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
75.9
1. Edge rusher Joey Bosa
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
76.0