Chargers’ top 6 team needs entering 2021 NFL draft

We are just two days away from the 2020 NFL draft.

On paper, the Chargers have a good-looking roster but there are still a few holes that need to be filled in order to be equipped to compete with the Chiefs for the division title.

With that being said, here are the six biggest holes on the team, taking into account both the immediate and the future.

Left tackle

If the Chargers wish to get the most out of quarterback Justin Herbert for years to come, they need to protect his blindside at all costs. At the moment, Trey Pipkins is penciled in as the starter. Pipkins, the team’s third-round pick of 2019, has shown flashes but he’s still quite a bit away from being relied on in that role. Despite general manager Tom Telesco claiming they’re “bullish” on him, I don’t buy it. Los Angeles also has Storm Norton on the roster, but he is nothing more than a swing option. This should be addressed with their first two picks, with the first-round being the most optimal route.

Cornerback

Michael Davis is a starter on the outside. Chris Harris Jr. will mainly man the slot, but he will move outside in base. Brandon Facyson is likely just a depth piece. Ryan Smith has experience as a starter, but he was signed to be a special teams ace. The team also has Tevaughn Campbell, Donte Vaughn and John Brannon on the roster, but none of them have the experience to be counted on as starters. Therefore, the group is not a finished product and they will need to add another player with the ability to start right off the bat, which will likely be done with one of their first two draft picks.

Safety

After the departure of Rayshawn Jenkins earlier this offseason, there are only three safeties on the roster: Derwin James, Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman. James has dealt with two consecutive major injuries. While he can turn it around in Year 3, Adderley is coming off a sophomore slump. Gilman isn’t much of a scheme fit. Given the fact that head coach Brandon Staley likes to roll with three-safety looks, the team will be looking to add another one, likely with someone who can play on the back end of the defense and move inside to defend slot wide receivers and tight ends.

Guard

Los Angeles signed Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi last month. There’s no guarantee that Aboushi will be a starter and he is only on a one-year deal. In addition, the depth behind them is practically nonexistent. For a team that has dealt with the injury bug up front, they could benefit from adding two, but a mid rounder in particular to offer competition with the ability to start in Year 2.

Edge defender

Joey Bosa will play on the “edge” of the defense, but will move around a lot. Uchenna Nwosu enters the season as a starting edge defender. Kyler Fackrell along with Emeke Egbule will come on the field as rotational pass-rushers. It’s worth noting that Nwosu and Fackrell’s contracts will expire at the end of the season. Staley will be intrigued to draft a player who fits his mold, one who’s lengthy and explosive with the ability to set the edge versus tight ends and dominate the edge in the run game.

Tight end

After losing Hunter Henry to the Patriots, the Chargers signed Jared Cook. In addition, they re-signed Stephen Anderson. Despite the acquisitions and Donald Parham being in the room, the team needs to add a blocking tight end who can line up inline to complement Cook, and one who can take over the starting role in 2022 considering the fact that the 34-year old is only a one-year deal.