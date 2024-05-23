Who are the Chargers’ top 3 players heading into the 2024 season?

The Chargers have a talented roster, but there is a core of players that will largely determine their success in the upcoming season.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema named the Bolts’ top three, choosing quarterback Justin Herbert, offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and edge defender Khalil Mack.

Also considered were safety Derwin James, edge defender Joey Bosa and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Here is what Sikemma had to say about his selections:

It felt like Justin Herbert was a one-man show in 2023. Despite a poor showing from his offensive line and receiving group, he still earned an 83.1 passing grade while starting to push the ball downfield more with his big arm. Rashawn Slater recorded the lowest overall grade of his career (76.6), but his consistency and talent level put him in this group. Khalil Mack returned to his elite ways, with a 91.8 overall grade, a 90.8 run-defense grade and an 86.3 pass-rush grade. It was his highest single-season grade since 2020.

I’ve said this before, but as long as Herbert is under center, the sky is the limit for the Chargers. He was riddled with a finger injury that cost him the final four games of last season, but he should return to form, even with a new scheme. Herbert is one of the most prolific passers in the NFL.

Keeping Herbert upright will be vital, and it starts with Slater, a former All-Pro. After missing most of the 2022 season with a torn biceps, Slater returned and started all regular-season games in 2023.

As the saying goes, no pressure, no diamonds. Mack exemplified that last season as he tallied 88 pressures and 18 sacks. In Jesse Minter’s defense, Mack’s presence is crucial, not only getting after the quarterback but defending the run.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire