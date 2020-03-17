Are Chargers all in on Tom Brady? Michael Irvin offers insight

What is Tom Brady's next move?

That's the talk of the NFL town after the pending free agent announced Tuesday he's leaving the New England Patriots.

And Michael Irvin has an informed prediction on the subject.

During an appearance Tuesday on ESPN's "First Take," the Hall of Fame wide receiver-turned-NFL Network analyst shared his belief that the Los Angeles Chargers will go all-out to sign Brady.

"I talked to some people with the Chargers (on Monday), and I'm telling you, they are putting everything on the table to get Tom Brady," Irvin said. "If I had to guess, it'd be the Chargers."

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be Brady's top two suitors, as both clubs have offered the 42-year-old quarterback deals of at least $30 million per year, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

The competition could be fierce, too: Tampa Bay reportedly is making Brady its top priority in free agency, as well, and could entice the six-time Super Bowl champion with strong offensive weapons and a player-friendly head coach.

But the Chargers have plenty to offer Brady, too: The team is moving into a new, state-of-the-art facility in 2020 and boasts talented skill players like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler.

NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the feeling is Brady will make his decision quickly. As it stands now, it appears the Chargers and Bucs are in pole position.

