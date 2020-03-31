At the end of 2019, cornerback Chris Harris discussed what he’d be looking for in a team to sign with once he hit free agency this year.

Harris said “how they’re going to use me” was a major factor for him and said that he wanted to spend more time playing in the slot because “that’s where I know I’m the best in the league.” The Broncos didn’t make that the primary spot for Harris last year because they needed him outside.

Harris signed with the Chargers this month and said on Tuesday that head coach Anthony Lynn, General Manager Tom Telesco and defensive backs coach Ron Milius have all said the plan is for him to be playing the slot more often this season.

“That was the main thing that they brought to me,” Harris said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Harris will be playing for a new team, but the familiar role should help make for a smoother transition.

Chargers told Chris Harris he’ll be playing in the slot more this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk