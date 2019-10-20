Chargers, Titans tied at 10 after first half

The Chargers didn’t score in the first half of their last two games and wound up losing both of them.

They’re trying a different approach against the Titans this Sunday. They got on the board with a field goal in the first quarter and added a touchdown in the second quarter when Philip Rivers flipped a one-yard pass to a wide-open Melvin Gordon.

Los Angeles led 10-3 after that score, but the Titans were able to mount a scoring drive over the final three-plus minutes. Ryan Tannehill hit Corey Davis from eight yards out after driving down the field behind Derrick Henry and rookie wideout A.J. Brown.

Tannehill is 10-of-12 for 127 yards in his first start since replacing Marcus Mariota in the starting lineup.

Rivers was 7-of-7 on the 94-yard touchdown drive and is 14-of-20 for 158 yards overall. He’s also avoided the turnovers that helped sink the Chargers against the Broncos and Steelers. He’s playing behind a rejiggered offensive line with Forrest Lamp out of the game with an ankle injury.

The Chargers did get cornerback Casey Hayward back, but the Titans are still without right tackle Jack Conklin, right guard Nate Davis and tight end Delanie Walker.