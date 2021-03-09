Chargers tell Hunter Henry they won’t tag him again

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Chargers used the franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry last year and didn’t sign him to a long-term contract, so they faced the same decision again this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has reached a different decision this time. The Chargers have informed Henry that they will not be using a tag again this time around.

Henry had 60 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns for the Chargers during the 2020 season. The 2016 second-round pick missed the 2018 season and has 196 career catches for 2,322 yards, and 21 touchdowns.

That productivity made Henry the top tight end in PFT’s ranking of this year’s free agents and should make him a popular guy once teams can open conversations with free agents on Monday.

Chargers tell Hunter Henry they won’t tag him again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

