Chargers TE Gerald Everett building chemistry with QB Justin Herbert

The Chargers returned nearly all of their skill players from last season, but they did make one addition by signing tight end Gerald Everett.

Before joining the Bolts, Everett made stops with the Rams and the Seahawks.

Everett praised his new quarterback, Justin Herbert, talking about how he has a similar skillset to the previous signal-callers he played with.

“He’s like a mesh of Russell Wilson and Jared Goff,” Everett said. I was fortunate enough to play with two great quarterbacks in Jared and Russ, and I feel like Justin is a mesh of both of those with height and the ability.”

Everett highlighted Herbert as a great guy off the field, his humbleness, ability as a scrambler, and added with how young he is, “the sky is the limit.”

Familiarity has been a mantra with most of the players acquired. Everett fits that billing, having played on the Rams in 2020, the same year that Brandon Staley was their defensive coordinator.

Drafted in 2017, Everett served as Tyler Higbee’s backup in each of his four seasons with the team. He totaled 127 catches for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns in that timeframe.

After his rookie contract was up, Seattle signed him to a one-year deal in 2021. Last season, Everett caught 48 passes for 478 yards and four scores.

With the passing game being a vital element of the team’s success, the Chargers are hopeful that Everett can provide a boost.

“We’re really trying to gel in any way that we can,” Everett said on developing a relationship with Herbert. “I’m not really trying to force anything here, just letting it happen organically and letting Justin do the rest himself.

He’s a great quarterback and a great person. He goes through his reads. With him being as big as he is, he can see the entire field with a three-step, five-step or seven-step [drop]. It doesn’t matter. I think Justin has a great feel for the game.”

Everett will be someone who can move all over the formation and be used in various ways, with vertical and horizontal field-stretching capabilities, yards-after-the-catch ability, and the toughness to make contested catches.

Along with Everett, Donald Parham is the other member of the position group who will be a vital piece in the passing game.

“He’s huge,” Everett said on Parham. “He’s like LeBron playing tight end. I definitely want to compliment him and Tre’ [McKitty] as well. We’re going to have a great unit.”

