Chargers’ TE Donald Parham Jr. in stable condition, undergoing tests

Barry Werner
·2 min read
In this article:
The Los Angeles Chargers reported via Twitter Thursday that tight end Donald Parham Jr. is undergoing tests for a head injury at a Southern California hospital.

The team said Parham is in stable condition.

The 24-year-old Parham was injured while attempting to make a catch in the end zone during the first quarter of the Chargers’ game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

He was taken off on a stretcher, appearing to be unconscious.

The 6-foot-8, 237-pound Parham had 20 catches in 2021 coming into the AFC West game.

Parham played college ball at Stetson.

He was undrafted but signed with the Detroit Lions in 2019. He also spent time with the Washington Football Team.

Parham gained notice as a player for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.

In his second game versus the Los Angeles Wildcats, Parham made five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

