Chargers TE Donald Parham expected to return for Week 15 vs. Titans

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley provided some good news on Wednesday.

Staley said that tight end Donald Parham would return to live-game action this Sunday when they take on the Titans.

Parham was designated to return from injured reserve and started practicing again last Wednesday.

Parham went on injured reserve on November 5 with a hamstring injury, the same issue that forced him to miss most of training camp and the first four games to start the season.

Parham has played only two games this season, making three catches for 53 yards.

Getting Parham back is a big deal for the Bolts, as he provides another weapon in the passing game – nearly 20% of his career receptions have resulted in touchdowns.

In addition, his ability to seal blocks on the edge should aid a struggling run offense that ranks 31st in the NFL.

