Chargers stun Chiefs late to clinch NFL playoff berth

Los Angeles (AFP) - The Los Angeles Chargers rallied with two late touchdowns and a courageous two-point conversion with four seconds left Thursday in a thrilling 29-28 NFL triumph over the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Trailing 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers engineered two touchdown drives in the last four minutes of regulation.

Justin Jackson's three-yard scoring run with 3:49 to play trimmed the deficit. After the Chiefs were unable to answer, Rivers responded with another scoring drive capped by a one-yard TD pass to Williams.

Rather than go for an extra point to force overtime, the Chargers went for the riskier two-point conversion, and Rivers found Williams in the end zone to seal the stunning comeback.

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth, and pulled level with the Chiefs atop the AFC West division at 11-3.

The Chiefs own the tiebreaker thanks to a better record against division rivals, so the Chargers need to finish with a better record to seize the division crown.

"It's good to be in the playoffs, but we're not done," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. "We want to win this division. So we've got work to do, and we're going to need a little help to get that done, but that's our goal."

Lynn said it was a "no brainer" to go for the two-point conversion, rather than an extra point to tie.

"We didn't come here to tie," he said. "We came here to win."

The victory ended the Chargers' nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs -- a skid that dated back to 2013. That was also the last year the Chargers reached the playoffs.

The Chiefs had seized a 28-14 lead with a 75-yard, 13-play scoring drive that ate up nearly eight minutes on the clock.

Kansas City converted three third downs on the drive, which was aided by three penalties on the Chargers.

Los Angeles responded with a 75-yard drive that ended with Jackson's touchdown run and Michael Bradley's extra point that pulled the Chargers within 28-21.

After the defense forced the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense to punt, Rivers and Williams took over.

Rivers admitted that at moments he thought two first-half turnovers -- including an interception on his first passing attempt of the game -- would prove too much to overcome.

The Chiefs took advantage of the first interception with a 49-yard drive that ended with Mahomes connecting with Demarcus Robinson from five yards out for the first touchdown of the game.

Mahomes hit Darrel Williams with an 11-yarder to make it 14-0. The Chargers narrowed the gap with Rivers' three-yard TD pass to Williams -- a preview of the last-gasp heroics.

"We just kept playing," Rivers said.

"This place is unbelievable to play in," he added of the raucous Arrowhead Stadium. "Hard, tough. This team just kept fighting."