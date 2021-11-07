Chargers strike first vs. Eagles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valentina Martinez
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Quarterback Justin Herbert connected with tight end Stephen Anderson for a two-yard touchdown with 50 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

After a Jordan Howard rushing touchdown on the following drive, the Bolts and Eagles are now tied up, 7-7.

Check out Anderson’s first touchdown of the season:

Recommended Stories