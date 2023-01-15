The Jaguars’ first home playoff game since 2018 has been a crashing disappointment.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in the first quarter to help the Chargers open up a three-score lead and the deficit kept growing in the third quarter.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hit tight end Gerald Everett for a nine-yard touchdown with just over seven minutes left to play in the first half to stretch Los Angeles’ lead to 24-0 in Jacksonville. It was Herbert’s first touchdown pass of the game as the Chargers’ first two trips to the end zone came on Austin Ekeler runs.

There’s still a lot of time left on the clock, but it’s going to take one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history for the Jaguars to pull this one out.

Chargers stretch lead to 24-0 on Gerald Everett touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk