Chargers start second half with touchdown, take 17-13 lead over Vikings

The Vikings took a 13-3 lead with 3:26 left in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers.

Just a few minutes into the third quarter, Minnesota is now down by four.

The Chargers scored a touchdown on their first drive of the second half, going 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 17-13 lead.

Quarterback Justin Herbert started the possession with 22- and 17-yard completions, putting the Chargers in Vikings’ territory. Then on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Herbert threw a bullet to running back Austin Ekeler in the end zone for a go-ahead score.

Herbert now has 19 touchdown passes on the season. For Ekeler, it was the 20th receiving touchdown of his career.

The Vikings had nothing in response to the touchdown, punting the ball back to the Chargers after a three-and-out.

