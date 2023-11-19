Chargers star Joey Bosa carted off the field in tears after foot injury vs. Packers

Joey Bosa sustained a foot injury a few minutes into the Chargers' Week 11 game. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Robert Gauthier via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa was carted off the field Sunday due to a foot injury. Bosa sustained the injury less than five minutes into the team's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Bosa appeared to get injured on a routine play where he was rushing the quarterback. He was able to limp off the field, though was clearly in pain.

O EDGE Joey Bosa (LAC) saiu de campo chorando após sofrer uma lesão no pé. Outro que não consegue se manter saudável por nada.pic.twitter.com/bHwHq887UU — oQuarterback (@oQuarterback) November 19, 2023

He was examined on the sideline and eventually carted to the locker room. Bosa was in tears as he left the field.

Joey Bosa was crying as he left the field. Not good pic.twitter.com/J8r5q23CgF — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) November 19, 2023

The Chargers listed Bosa as questionable to return to the game due to a foot injury.

Bosa agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers in 2020. When healthy, Bosa is one of the best pass rushers in football. After playing in 16 games in 2021, Bosa was limited to just five games in 2022 due to groin injury.

This story will be updated.