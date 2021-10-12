Chargers signing Senio Kelemete off 49ers practice squad

With right guard Oday Aboushi out for the season with a torn ACL, the Chargers are bringing in some veteran help for their offensive line.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Los Angeles is signing Senio Kelemete off of San Francisco’s practice squad.

Kelemete is coming off a three-year stint in Houston, where he appeared in 14 games and started five in 2020. The Texans cut him in February and he spent training camp with the 49ers.

A fifth-round pick in the 2012 draft, Kelemete has appeared in 88 games with 42 starts. He has familiarity with the Chargers’ scheme from his four seasons with the Saints, as offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is New Orleans’ former quarterbacks coach.

At 4-1, the Chargers will head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week Six.

