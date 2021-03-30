Chargers signing Ryan Smith

Cornerback Ryan Smith has found a home for the 2021 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Smith is signing with the Chargers. It is a one-year deal worth $1.75 million.

Smith comes to the Chargers after five seasons with the Buccaneers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016 and appeared in 73 games during his time in Tampa.

Smith started 16 games in 2017 and 2018, but has seen almost all of his snaps on special teams the last two seasons. He has 117 tackles, an interception, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his regular season action. He added one tackle in last year’s postseason.

