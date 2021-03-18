Chargers signing former Saints tight end Jared Cook

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Los Angeles Chargers will sign former New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook to a contract worth $6 million; his colleague Jeremy Fowler added that $4.5 million of the one-year deal is guaranteed.

So it means that Joe Lombardi is bringing one of his pass catchers with him to L.A. Lombardi, the former Saints quarterbacks coach, was hired earlier this offseason as the new Chargers offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Brandon Staley. That means his mission is to build the offense around promising young quarterback Justin Herbert; and with longtime Chargers tight end Hunter Henry off to New England, there was room for a veteran on top of the depth chart.

Cook had a frustrating two-year run in New Orleans, averaging just 2.8 receptions and 41.7 receiving yards per game, though he did post career-highs of 15.1 yards per reception and 16 total touchdown catches along the way. But drops (6) and fumbles (11) were an issue for him with the Saints, and it ultimately spelled the end of his tenure.

Because the Saints released Cook from his contract, he will not factor into the compensatory draft pick formula for 2022. Their other co-starter at tight end, Josh Hill, quickly signed with his former Saints position coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, so the Saints are left with a bare cupboard at tight end between second-year pro Adam Trautman and a couple of practice squad holdovers in Garrett Griffin and Ethan Wolf.