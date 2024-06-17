Chargers sign WR Praise Olatoke

The Chargers signed wide receiver Praise Olatoke on Friday.

Olatoke, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland, joins the team through the NFL’s International Pathway Program. This program allows international athletes to compete at the NFL level and improve their game to earn a spot on a roster.

Because he is a part of the program, Olatoke will not count toward the Chargers’ 90-man offseason roster during training camp. He would also not count toward their practice squad limit if he made the roster.

The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound Olatoke possesses blazing speed, having run track at Ohio State and clocking a 10.27-second 100-meter dash during the Big Ten Outdoor Championship in 2022.

Olatoke has little football experience, as he played on the Buckeyes’ club football team.

