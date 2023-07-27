Chargers sign WR Milton Wright

The Chargers have added more depth at wide receiver.

Who would’ve thought that would be a sentence anyone could type after last season?

On Wednesday, Los Angeles announced the signing of former Purdue WR Milton Wright, who entered the NFL Supplemental Draft earlier this month but was not selected. Wright sat out the 2022 season at Purdue due to an academic issue.

Wright was once touted as the latest in a Boilermaker lineage at wide receiver that produced Rondale Moore (Cardinals) and David Bell (Browns) in consecutive seasons. In 2021, Wright was second on the team with 732 yards and led Purdue with seven receiving touchdowns, edging Bell and tight end Payne Durham’s totals of six each.

While not a fantastic athlete, Wright has a prototypical NFL body and was produced in an NFL-style system at Purdue. He’s likely a camp body who will be fighting for a practice squad spot with the Chargers.

 

