Chargers sign WR Milton Wright

The Chargers have added more depth at wide receiver.

Who would’ve thought that would be a sentence anyone could type after last season?

On Wednesday, Los Angeles announced the signing of former Purdue WR Milton Wright, who entered the NFL Supplemental Draft earlier this month but was not selected. Wright sat out the 2022 season at Purdue due to an academic issue.

Wright was once touted as the latest in a Boilermaker lineage at wide receiver that produced Rondale Moore (Cardinals) and David Bell (Browns) in consecutive seasons. In 2021, Wright was second on the team with 732 yards and led Purdue with seven receiving touchdowns, edging Bell and tight end Payne Durham’s totals of six each.

While not a fantastic athlete, Wright has a prototypical NFL body and was produced in an NFL-style system at Purdue. He’s likely a camp body who will be fighting for a practice squad spot with the Chargers.

#Purdue WR Milton Wright (one of two WRs eligible for Tuesday's Supplemental Draft) worked out for NFL teams yesterday. Workout results (per NFL source): 6-1 3/4", 190 lbs

9 1/8, 31 3/4, 77 (Hand/Arm/Wing)

4.69/2.66/1.64 (40/20/10)

7.81 3C

4.69 SS

31" VJ

10'0" Broad — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) July 7, 2023

Purdue WR Milton Wright for tomorrow’s supplemental Draft had 8 catches 213 yards & 3 TD’s in his 2nd to last college game in 2021. pic.twitter.com/dxJFTEp9zu — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) July 10, 2023

