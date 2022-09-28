Chargers sign WR John Hightower to practice squad

The Chargers signed wide receiver John Hightower to the practice squad on Wednesday.

As Jalen Guyton’s season has ended due to a torn ACL that he suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Jaguars, Los Angeles had the need for speed, which it filled with Hightower.

Hightower was selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played two seasons for Philadelphia before being released in August. Hightower posted ten receptions for 167 yards in 13 games during his rookie season.

Hightower had 51 catches for 943 yards and eight touchdowns during his final season at Boise State. Hightower was also an excellent kick returner – finishing with 840 return yards and a touchdown on 36 attempts (23.3 YPR).

Here is what I said about Hightower coming out of college:

While at Hinds Community College in Mississippi, he competed and earned sixth-place in the 400-meter hurdle and in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) outdoor nationals in 2016. On the football field, the track speed is evident, as he hits top speed quickly to blow past press coverage. He shows a nice feel for finding openings in zone coverage. He has great hands with limited drops and the ability to track the deep ball naturally. Often used on screens and sweep plays, Hightower is a threat to break off for a huge play whenever the ball is in his hands.

