Chargers re-sign WR Jalen Guyton

The Chargers re-signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton, the team announced on Monday.

Guyton had his 2022 season cut short after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 against the Jaguars.

Guyton was on the field for the start of offseason workouts today, which is a promising sign regarding his recovery.

In his four seasons with Los Angeles, Guyton has 61 catches for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns while starting 11 of the 38 games he appeared in.

After his re-signing, the wide receiver room consists of Guyton, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer, Keelan Doss and John Hightower.

While he brings a vertical option with his speed, Guyton’s return does not seclude the Chargers from drafting a wideout early in the draft.

Los Angeles has not had that element in the positional room for years, and bringing that in would get the most out of Justin Herbert by allowing him to use his cannon of an arm to take shots down the field.

