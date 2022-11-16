Chargers sign Tyeler Davison, place Christian Covington, Otito Ogbonnia on injured reserve

The Chargers made a few roster moves on Wednesday.

Los Angeles signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the active roster from the Browns’ practice squad. In addition, the team signed David Moa to the practice squad.

These acquisitions came after the season-ending injuries to Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia, who were placed on the injured reserve.

Davison spent the last three seasons with the Falcons, starting 38 of the 44 games. He had 121 tackles, 1.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Moa, a former undrafted free agent out of Boise State, spent time with the Vikings and Falcons before landing in New York, where he played in four games and had three tackles in 2021.

