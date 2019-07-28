Chargers sign two wideouts, waive 2018 sixth-rounder Dylan Cantrell

The Chargers have dropped one of their 2018 draft picks from the roster.

The team announced on Sunday that they have waived wide receivers Dylan Cantrell and Fred Trevillion with injury designations. Wideouts Malachi Dupre and Jordan Smallwood joined the team in corresponding moves.

Cantrell was a sixth-round pick last year, but landed on the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players. He closed out the season on the active roster without seeing any game action.

Tevillion signed with the Chargers after going undrafted out of San Diego State.

Dupre was a Packers seventh-rounder in 2017 and played in one game for the Cardinals last season. Smallwood was undrafted out of Oklahoma last year and has spent time with the Chiefs, Lions and 49ers.