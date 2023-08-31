Chargers sign two more players to the practice squad

The Chargers signed safety Dean Marlowe and tight end Nick Vannett to the practice squad on Thursday.

After the additions of wide receiver Alex Erickson, Marlowe and Vannett, there are two vacant spots on the practice squad.

Marlowe spent the second half of the 2022 season with the Bills after the Falcons traded him. He played in four games for Buffalo last year, becoming a full-time starter after Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury.

Before that, Marlowe had three stints with the Bills from 2018-2020 and for the Lions in 2021.

Marlowe started his NFL career with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison University in 2015, where he played under Brandon Staley, the defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

Across seven seasons, Marlowe has 119 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions and a pair of tackles for loss.

Vannett, 30, spent last season with the Saints and Giants, playing nine games with three starts. He totaled six catches for 55 yards.

He also has played for the Seahawks, Steelers and Broncos.

A third-round pick by Seattle in 2016, Vannett has 90 receptions for 874 yards and six touchdowns in his career.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire