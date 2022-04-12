Troy Reeder has left the Rams but won’t leave Los Angeles.

Reeder, a free agent linebacker, signed with the Chargers today.

The Rams decided not to tender Reeder as a restricted free agent even though he started 10 games last season and was the player who wore the green dot on his helmet as the defensive play caller for part of the playoffs.

Reeder joined the Rams as an undrafted rookie out of Delaware in 2019. In three seasons he has played in all 49 games with 25 starts.

In 2020 Reeder played under Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who was then the Rams’ defensive coordinator.

Chargers sign Troy Reeder originally appeared on Pro Football Talk