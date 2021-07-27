The Chargers came into Tuesday with two unsigned draft picks, but they now have their entire class under contract.

Shortly after announcing first-round tackle Rashawn Slater’s agreement on his rookie deal, the Chargers passed along word of tight end Tre' McKitty‘s signing as well. It’s a four-year deal for McKitty, who joined wide receiver Josh Palmer as third-round picks for Los Angeles.

McKitty transferred to Georgia last year after playing three seasons at Florida State, but only played in four games for the Bulldogs. He had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in those appearances and 56 catches for 628 yards and three touchdowns for his entire time in college.

With the Chargers getting their two players signed, the only unsigned picks in the league are Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

Chargers sign Tre’ McKitty to wrap up draft class originally appeared on Pro Football Talk